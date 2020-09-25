Facebook Lite latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Facebook Lite is free, simple, lightweight and easy of use social media application for Windows. Facebook being the most popular and used social media platform this age and era has lots of advantages. Facebook is a great tool for those trying to connect with more people. So many people at least have a Facebook which allows everyone to connect just through a click on a Computer. Use it for the benefit of society, education and learning as well as advertising your product, services etc. Facebook Lite also allowed anyone to include so many more people and therefore better reach them.

License: Free

Author: Facebook Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Facebook Lite

File Size:

Easy to use, large user base, global reach, good interface makes Facebook perfect for various purposes is the best benefit of this application. The downside is fake profiles, trolling, misuse, hate messages against the people of particular religion, caste, ethnicity or group, forcing political and or religious agenda. It has a message chatting feature and also video chatting in partnership with Skype. You just go to Facebooks’ inbuilt video chat service and you can start making video calls and video chats.

Facebook is a business platform whereby you can post out your advertisements about your product and help you reach a high target of audience. You can use Facebook fun pages and Facebook groups. They contain millions of people whereby they wil be accessed to your advertisement. With Facebook you can make short video and beautiful images about our organisatiins’ services and post it on Facebook.

It also allows you to follow influential personels such as celebrities. Join different groups and get involved in the conversation. If you want to make your organisation more popular worldwide, Facebook is the only way. This application has totally increased your clients and make our organisation be known worldwide.

Features of Facebook Lite

Connect with your friends all over the world

Find your friends and relatives using your contact list

You are free to post your status and share with your friends

Get notification on your Facebook account

Find and also organize social events with your friends

You can also save photos on your photo albums

Easily share your files with your friends

You are also free to follow people and get notified

Get the latest news on your surroundings and the most trending topics in the world

With Facebook Lite you also get to watch trending videos

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Facebook Lite.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Facebook Lite APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Facebook Lite.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Facebook Lite is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.