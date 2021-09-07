If your hard drive, USB flash disk, or other storage devices have been formatted or crashed, you can get it back from Power Data Recovery for Windows-free edition. With the easy-to-use and all-in-one free file recovery software, just three steps will get your deleted files back. First, download and install the software, then launch it and select the “Analyze” option to find out all missing data types. Then select the missing data type and hit the “Recover” button to recover lost files immediately. The whole data recovery process is simple and quick.

License: Free

Author: MiniTool Software Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MiniTool Power Data Recovery for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

MiniTool Power Data Recovery Overview

MiniTool Power Data Recovery free is an easy-to-use and completely free file recovery software for home users. With this most effective free file recovery tool, you do not need to have a technical background to use it. All the data recovery steps are logical and easy like 1-2-3. Just follow the data recovery step, and you will get your lost data back. While this free data recovery software cannot recover your lost data from damaged or formatted hard disks, there is no need to worry if your valuable data were deleted or lost.

This is a free data recovery software for home users. The program can recover deleted files emptied from the Recycle Bin, raw partition, and not formatted or corrupted hard disk. Also, new features have been added for version 3, including a live bootable CD. Download MiniTool Power Data Recovery and it can quickly get back the lost files on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8/8.1, and Windows 10.

It supports undelete, unformats, and unerase functions to recover deleted files from hard disks of all brands, external hard drives, USB memory cards, SDHC cards, CF cards, XD cards, etc. It is your best choice to recover the lost data. Overall, this is a free and safe data recovery software for home users. It scans and finds deleted files that can be recovered with original file names and folder paths.

Features of MiniTool Power Data Recovery for PC

Accidentally Deleted Files

OS Crash

Hard Drive Damage

Quick Specific Location Recovery

Cover All Storage Devices for Data Restoration

Superior File Preview Before Recovery – Up to 70 File Types

Quick Scan to Successful File Recovery

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

