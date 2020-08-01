ACDSee Classic latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. ACDSee Classic is a simple photo or image manimulation, management and image viewer developed and published by ACD System. The application offers many features such as: adjusting exposure, masking, combining images, color correction, and balancing. It’s simple and so easy and fast to use, you can work straight on your files without having to import or export when finished. Everything “all the features” is easy to find and very intuitive. It is easy to sort files in an order you want them to be in and them rename, resize and etc .

It’s not just a photo viewer, it helps you manage all multimedia files by cataloging them. ACDSee Classic editor is a good alternative to Adobe Photoshop and many other paid editor in many ways for beginner or newbie users. Because, ACDSee Classic is easy to use and is very versatile and offers a good alternative to Photoshop. It’s ease of use for the first timer, with it’s powerful capabilities just under the hood and ready to go, make it a perfect choice across the spectrum.

With ACDSee Classic editon you can fix old images, repairing defects from age and so forth. But ACDSee photo editor Classic takes practice to learn the hows and whys, but it was worth it. You can also adding information to am an image, name place, and location, helps keep track of things you did. The software may offer ideas for things you may not have considered.

ACDSee is an all-in-one application to manage just about all your multimedia files in your library. By far, this is the best quick photo editing tool I’ve seen in the market. If you try ACDSee, you will never go back to another simple image editor and photo manipulation software again.

Features of ACDSee Classic

RAW image editing

Image batch processing

Editing metadata (Exif and IPTC)

Adjustment Layers

ACDSee Actions

Improved Facial Recognition & Face Detection

Improved Keyword Management

Improved Duplicate Finder

Multiple Image Baskets

Improved Batch Convert

Improved Slider Look

File Viewing

Import & Export Actions

Customizable Keyboard Shortcuts in Manage Mode

Skin Tune

Dehaze

Photos Mode

RAW Update

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Grapics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

