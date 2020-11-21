Adobe XD for PC is a professional tool vector UI and UX designer developed and published by Adobe Inc. The application has simple interface helps to find all the tools quickly and to use them at the same time with no stress. Adobe XD which helps the user to create something great in less time. Adobe XD is quite intuitive and works great with Adobe other apps such as Illustrator and Photoshop. It gives the facility to make lot of amazing and creative user interfaces whether its for creating for web or creating and utilize in other sources. The software has MSI installer module for windows this allows to deploy this application on windows machines.

License: Trial

Author: Adobe Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adobe XD for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Adobe experience design XD is the best software for UI / UX design and can carry out both design and prototyping phases. It have a clean and clear canvas, where we can put component and make fabulous and beautiful design. It interfaces very well with other Adobe software and has several third-party plugins. If you familiar with the Adobe software, then it become very easy for them to get easily familiar with that.

It is also possible to design the drawing boards from Photoshop and import the work into XD to create the actual prototype and then share the project. From XD it is also convenient to prepare the assets, such as color swatches, typography, icon set, personas. Designing process become very quick in Adobe XD and it produces very good quality work with any newbie also.

Adobe XD now the one the important tool for every graphics or UX designer they all using this as a one of their primary tool. It is free to use, so give it a try, Adobe has excellent tutorials and documentation on their websites. Overall, Adobe XD is good for any designer who want’s to explore easily new things very easily and effectively.

Features of Adobe XD for PC

Components with override support

Responsive Resize

Assets panel

Repeat Grid

Batch asset export

Precise design

Optimized vector tools

Sketch, Photoshop, and Illustrator file import

Wire prototype flows

Auto-Animate

Voice prototyping

Desktop application and gaming experiences

On-device iOS and Android previews

Fixed position setting

Overlay support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

