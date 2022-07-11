NVIDIA has got your desktop covered! This simple and powerful tool is designed to make your desktop experience better. You can snap windows to the left, right, top, or bottom of your screen. You can also define custom regions on your desktop and snap windows there. You can also use NVIDIA RTX Desktop Manager to drag and drop windows or applications from one monitor to another. It also helps you work faster through the following streamlined features and functions. It even lets you use hot corners when you’re in full-screen.

NVIDIA RTX Desktop Manager allows you to open multiple applications, documents, and tools on different display monitors. It also allows you to quickly create and switch between multiple desktops for organizing active tasks, files, and folders. You can choose from several hotkey combinations or even launch it from a System Tray icon. This easy-to-use app allows you to treat each of your multiple monitors as independent workspaces, create and move individual windows quickly between them and efficiently execute actions across multiple workspaces. With sleek, streamlined features, NVIDIA RTX Desktop Manager helps you maximize productivity and increase day-to-day efficiency.

This simple and lightweight utility from NVIDIA gives you the power to create and manage multiple desktops so you can better organize your workstation. Use NVIDIA RTX Desktop Manager to organize your desktop into multiple desktops, create virtual desktops, and accelerate daily workflow with the help of streamlined features and functions.

It’s a personalized visual framework that helps you access your apps, data, and content faster. Overall, NVIDIA RTX Desktop Manager is a desktop management tool that helps you be more productive. Easily snap windows to custom regions on your desktop, or use NVIDIA’s intelligent recommendations and rules.

