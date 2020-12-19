Krita for PC is a free and open source digital painting program developed and published by Krita Team for Microsoft Windows. This program made by artists such as Concept Art, Texture and Matte Painters, Illustrations and Comics. Krita is high quality and lightweight painting software, it has many customizable tools and presets for brushes. It is straightforward to use, really intuitive, and its features and tools offer all the options. It has the perfect balance of texture or blend so you didn’t worry about the others. The interface itself has that familiar feeling with a lot of your painting programs. This program, which is dedicated to making it easy and free for artists to make digital art.

Krita delivers everything that’s missing from other free and premium painting program. It has a nice simple ruler feature, textures, gradients, the option to add text, complex yet useful layer system, a heap of nice pre-set tools and special brushes that will let you create simple backgrounds. Krita is an excellent, free software designed for digital painting, the customisation is simple and uncomplicated, and it comes with a plethora of free. There is a tool for creating simple animations, a multi-brush painting option, bases for multiple types of comics and more. It’s nice to throw reference images on your work and then just drag them off the canvas to get back to later.

In theory Krita is or has the potential to be a perfect tool for a visual novel artist, concept arts and matte painters. This art program is neat, the pallet wheel is crisp, the brushes are nifty too, especially the sizing and opacity rate. With Krita, you can do things from sketching, linearting, painting and even animations. Krita for its price is a wonderful program you can find not only efficiency in, but joy in its use. The tools are easy to use, quick to learn, and fun to mess with on the program and counting.

Krita is like a great app you could install if you really like drawing and really want to improve on your skills. It’s an all around program and that’s pretty great in my opinion. All in all, this is a great program and would highly recommend for anyone interested in drawing digitally. I recommend download the free version first and buying it in case you want constant updates and if you want to support the devs.

Features of Krita for PC

Free and open source painting program

OpenGL-accelerated canvas

Colour management support

An advanced brush engine

Non-destructive layers and masks

Group-based layer management

Vector artwork support and switchable customisation profiles

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 1.6 Ghz Processor

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Modern (since 2009) graphics / Intel HD

Storage: 300 MB available space

Additional Notes: Graphics-tablet recommended

