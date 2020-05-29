WinPatrol latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for an all in one security software that includes Antivirus, Anti-Malware, Anti-Ransomware and others, try this. WinPatrol is Anti-Ransomware, Anti-Malware, Anti-Spyware, Antivirus and more threats for Microsoft Windows. This application developed and published by Ruiware, LLC. Its protect your personal computers from viruses, ransomware, malware, spyware, worms, trojans, rats, info stealers, keyloggers, backdors, script attack and many more viruses. This application functions to add, delete, or turn off programs on Start up Windows and the taskbar. It’s a nice antivirus suite that is easy to navigate and operate, with simple user interface program.

License: Trial

Author: Ruiware, LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WinPatrol

File Size:

WinPatrol is a great product, easy to use and navigate with simplifies virus removal. The features such as: Startup Program, Delayed Start, IE Helper, Scheduled Task, Services, Active Task, Options, File Types, Hidden Files, Recent Files, Cookies and etc. The full application is lightweight enough to deploy on home PC or virtual machines without using up too many valueable resources. But, WinPatrol does not have all the features that other antiviruses have, and additional tools are necessary for things such as registry cleanup.

It updates quite often and is able to find a large amount of viruses, malware and ransomware. It has live scanning, so we have confidence that we will stay safe online. It can not slow down your computer a fair amount, especially with live scanning. You can make changes to what is scanned and the updates are relatively quick, which is helpful, especially when you are trying to multi-task on the computer.

This program is great as you can tailor it to your needs. It’s very easy to use, updates and scans regularly. Gives small, unobtrusive notifications that can be accessed later. Overall, WinPatrol is effective, easily deployable and manageable anti-malware, antivirus and anti-ransomware ever created.

Features of WinPatrol

Startup Programs

Delayed Start

Internet Explorer Helpers

Browser Helper Objects (BHO)

Scheduled Task

Hidden Files

Toolbar Add-Ons

Active Tasks

Clear cookies any browsers

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of WinPatrol.