Inkscape latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Inkscape is a free and open soruce professional vector image editor created by The Inkscape Team, cross platform for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux. Before try this application you must learn the basics of Inkscape and set up your first vector graphic. You must watch on free video sharing like YouTube or reading ebook. Use the top features of Inkscape with the aid of simple step by step instructions. You must to go online to browsing or search information about certain functions of Inkscape. You can combining what you learn regarding layers, editing colors, using the shape tools, manipulating text and cloning, to name a few.

This program has got a user friendly and straightforward interface and it has got multiple navigation options which will make it vey simple. This photo editing application support any images file formats includes: PNG, OpenDocument Drawing, DXF, sk1, PDF, EPS and PostScript export formats and more. You can easily select one of the various categories of available effects which can be applied on the currently your image or photo. There are many preset designs that allow you to create many fun, professional and unique.

With this application, you can render Images on mass production large scale. One of other features for which Inkscape is downloaded and used is the image format converter. It also support object manipulation or transformations like moving, scaling, rotating, skewing. Like Photoshop, layers can lock or hide individual layers, rearrange them, etc, layers can form a hierarchical tree.

After download Inkscape program you can boost its productivity with different plugins and extensions to accomplish almost anything what you want. If you are an illustrator, designer, web designer or just someone who needs to create some vector imagery, try to download this application.

Features of Inkscape

Object creation

Object manipulation

Fill and stroke

Operations on paths

Text support

Support Rendering

Support any file formats: PNG, OpenDocument Drawing, DXF, sk1, PDF, EPS and PostScript export formats and more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

