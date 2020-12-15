Procreate for PC is illustration application for digital painting developed and published by Savage Interactive. Procreate is not the hard to use and allows you to draw everything very easily. It has the simplicity and intuitive user interface to begin with the first painting. But, to become a master you need more tutorials from the application to learn every tool and implement it. Procreate is incredibly simple and accessible user interface, you can literally just get painting straight away, so it’s ideal for somebody who rarely uses graphics or painting. The biggest advantage of the program is that it has the highest quality drawing quality on a software.

License: Trial

Author: Savage Interactive

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Procreate for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Procreate program is one of the most advanced pen supported programs. The application is not only a great tool for digital artists but also graphic designers, hand letterers, and illustrators. The ability to customize brushes, create brushes, add brushes, is absolutely amazing. This is the best natural painting software and the best simulation of real paint on paper, with a unique UI. If you are interested in digital painting, Procreate is one of the good applications to start with.

Procreate is a fantastic program for someone who is just starting out using bitmap art programs. It has a little bit of a learning curve if you’ve never used this kind of program before. With Procreate you can ease creating you own drawing easily without any external tools. There are so many online resources from classes, to YouTube videos, blog, webiste tutorials, to brushes you can download. It has a massive community online you can ask for help, and you can’t beat the price.

You must watching online video or taking an online class will make picking up Procreate much easier. Skillshare is a great place to look, they have many classes and responsive teachers. It completely transformed how you make bitmap artwork inside and outside of a professional environment. It’s a really truly wonderful art production application.

Features of Procreate for PC

Recreate the natural feel of physical drawing

It offers over 130 brushes

Multiple layers

Blend modes

Masks

4K resolution export of process videos

Autosave, and many other digital art tools

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

