Total Commander is a file management tool for Windows. This is a file manager replacement for Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista, and XP. It’s a modern, orthodox file manager replacement that spans across platforms and offers a variety of features. You can use it to search, compare files, sync directories, handle archives, and much more. It offers search, file comparison, directory syncing, archive handling, a built-in FTP client, and much more. Work with files quickly across your network and thanks to the possibility to open archives as directories you can use it just like any other “native” application.

License: Trial

Author: Christian Ghisle

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Total Commander for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Total Commander Overview

Total Commander is a replacement for the standard file manager that comes with Windows operating system. Total Commander is a file manager replacement that can fully replace the standard Windows Explorer and integrates seamlessly with it, allowing you to switch back and forth at any time. It uses the standard Drag & Drop functions to organize files simply and efficiently. TC supports FTP, email attachments, ZIP archives, most packers, HTTP operations (downloading and uploading) and more so you can do almost anything with your files out of the box.

It offers users much more functionality than Explorer, yet it is fast, easy to use, and user-friendly. The program allows you to connect to FTP servers, synchronize your directories, and much more. Use it as your primary file manager or as a dual-pane explorer replacement. This is a free file manager for Windows, allowing you to compress, decompress, copy and move files. It allows you to compare text files and archive executables to recover deleted files.

If you love Windows Explorer but can’t stand its many limitations, Total Commander is for you. It’s a shareware orthodox file manager for Windows, Windows Phone, Windows Mobile/Windows CE. Originally coded using Delphi, the latest Windows 64-bit versions were developed with Lazarus. Powerful Windows file manager replacement that simply works. TC offers search, file comparison, directory syncing, archive handling, and more.

Features of Total Commander for PC

Two file windows side by side

Multiple language and Unicode support

Enhanced search function

Compare files (now with editor) / synchronize directories

Quick View panel with image and video display

ZIP, 7ZIP, ARJ, LZH, RAR, UC2, TAR, GZ, CAB, ACE archive handling + plugins

Built-in FTP client with FTPS (encrypted FTP) and HTTP proxy support

Multi-rename tool

Tabbed interface, regular expressions, history+favorites buttons

Thumbnails view, custom columns

Compare editor, cursor in lister, separate trees, logging, enhanced overwrite dialog, etc

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent



All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Total Commander.