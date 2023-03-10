In an age where cybercrime is an all too real threat, it’s more important than ever to have an anti-malware solution that you can trust. You need a comprehensive defense against today’s malware, spyware, and ransomware threats. Ransomware, viruses, and other malware are wreaking havoc on unprotected computers. That’s why it’s important to protect yourself with a complete security solution like SpyHunter. It blocks attacks before they reach your PC, and identifies and removes dangerous software that’s already infected your computer.

License: Trial

Author: EnigmaSoft Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SpyHunter Anti Malware for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

SpyHunter Anti Malware Overview

SpyHunter has anti-spyware protection, including anti-virus technology, designed to detect and clean any spyware and adware that may infect your computer. The application safe and effective malware detection and removal tool designed to rid your PC of any type of malicious software, including viruses, spyware, keyloggers, and rootkits. SpyHunter is designed for IT specialists and non-specialists alike. Signatures are based on an artificial intelligence database which is frequently updated. SpyHunter updates itself automatically in the background.

The application offers you a solution for malware removal. In addition, it is designed to scan your hard drives, memory, registry, cookies, files, and Notes. It detects, removes, and blocks spyware, adware, trojans, keyloggers, malware, and trackers from your computer. It provides best-in-class protection against malware for real-time defense, automatic scan and updates capabilities with the latest definition updates, 24/7 free support, and more.

SpyHunter malware removal tool will completely remove all types of malicious spyware from your PC, including viruses, Trojans, and spyware that is designed to steal information from you. Overall, SpyHunter provides a safe, quick, and easy-to-use online solution to remove malware, protect you against identity theft and optimize your PC. Install now to keep your computer running at full speed.

Features of SpyHunter Anti Malware for PC

The easy-to-use interface

Regular malware definition updates

SpyHunter’s advanced removal

Detect and remove gray ware, potentially unwanted programs

The exclusions feature

Custom malware fixes

Detect, remove, and block ransomware, trojans, rootkits, botnets, keyloggers, worms, browser hijackers, adware, and other harmful or unwanted objects

SpyHunter includes the Spyware HelpDesk

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

