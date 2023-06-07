Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, storing countless files, documents, and media. Managing these files efficiently can often be a daunting task. But fear not! AnyDroid, the all-in-one file manager, is here to simplify your mobile file management experience. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, AnyDroid is the ultimate solution for organizing, transferring, and backing up your files effortlessly. AnyDroid is an intuitive and user-friendly interface. Navigating through the app feels like a breeze, thanks to its clean design and logical layout. The app’s intuitive interface ensures that you can effortlessly manage your files without any confusion or frustration.

License: Trial

Author: iMobie Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: AnyDroid for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

AnyDroid Overview

Tired of scrolling endlessly through a disorganized mess of files? AnyDroid comes to the rescue with its powerful file organization capabilities. It allows you to categorize your files into folders, making it easy to locate and access specific documents or media. With just a few taps, you can create new folders, rename existing ones, and move files between them. AnyDroid offers seamless file transfer capabilities, enabling you to move files back and forth effortlessly. If you want to transfer photos, videos, music, or any other file type, AnyDroid supports a wide range of formats. With AnyDroid’s wireless transfer feature, you can bid farewell to cumbersome cables and enjoy the convenience of the wireless file transfer. Plus, you can easily edit, delete, or add contacts to your Android device from your computer.

With AnyDroid, you can easily transfer files between your Android device and computer, back up and restore your important data, and even manage your apps and contacts. It’s simple to use and saves you time and hassle. With just a few clicks, you can ensure that your important data is safe and secure. This is particularly useful if you’re upgrading to a new device or if your current device is lost or stolen. Another great aspect of AnyDroid is its compatibility with a wide range of Android devices, including popular brands like Samsung, Google, Huawei, and more.

AnyDroid provides a reliable solution with its backup and restores feature. You can back up your entire device or select specific files and create a secure backup on your computer. Overall, AnyDroid is a fantastic Android management tool that is perfect for anyone looking for an easy and intuitive way to manage their Android device. Whether you’re a busy professional or a casual user, AnyDroid has everything you need to keep your device running smoothly. Whether you’re a tech-savvy individual or a beginner, you’ll find AnyDroid easy to use and understand.

Features of AnyDroid for PC

Unrestricted file transfers

Rid cellphones and tablets of clutter and back up your files to a PC or the cloud

Download videos on your PC and watch them on your cellphone or tablet

Remove Screen Locks of Any Kind in Minutes

Remove your Google Account Easily and Instantly

Fix All Android System Issues without Root

Take Full Control of Android Data and Files

Recover Lost Data from Device without a Backup

Preview and Extract Data from Google Account

Save Data from System-Crashed Samsung Device

Recover Deleted or Formatted Files from SD Card

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

AnyDroid Download Direct Link

All programs and games are not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights listed on our website and you want to remove them, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get a full version of AnyDroid.