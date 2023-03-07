Have you ever wanted to get some information from your MKV files, such as: – track formats – subtitles (text) – attachments (pictures, audio/video clip) – tags (added by media player) – physical dimensions of video and audio data? Or how about extracting the whole video or audio track? The application presents you with a simple GUI that works with the MKVToolNix extractor and can be used to get exactly this information! This GUI is not needed for end-user purposes anymore, but we believe it’s useful for people who want to extend MKVExtract capabilities.

MKVCleaver is a template-based MKV extractor. It will use the information from MKVExtract to properly parse the files and select the right options for mkvmerge, ffmpeg, and lame based on the “template” selected. This means that all options should just work. It is written in Qt4 and it is multilingual since version 0.1 (English, Swedish, Polish, Spanish). It is equipped with a nice and user-friendly Graphical User Interface (GUI) which allows you to easily browse through all videos of your choosing and use the tools provided therein to extract only the desired data from the source file(s).

Using MKVCleaver, you can easily select the MKV files you want to process using drag-and-drop, and then preview the content within each .mkv file. It’s part of the MKVToolNix package, so all you need is to download and install MKVToolNix on your computer. No need to install the huge Qt or any other libraries, binaries are very small and do not require any additional components or dependencies. MKVCleaver also allows you to automatically sort out the subtitle files into subdirectories according to their language or content.

If you are enjoying your favorite movies with all the desired subtitles and chapters, there is no reason to change anything. But if you want to grab some of that material in a different format, or even make some changes to it, MKVCleaver can make it easy. No more command line.

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

