Baidu PC App Store for PC latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. PC App Store or Baidu PC App Store is free, lightweight computer system utility for Windows developed and published by Baidu. Fantastic application, it’s very simple to navigate and does what it’s supposed to. The application give you utility to update, download, remove, install, uninstall, search application in exclusively one place like Google Play Store and App Store for Mac. PC App Store gives all details of the application or software you installed in your device. The beauty of the application is you can easy update and try the best feature about the app. The application does job done it can get badge and other options are not doing great.

License: Free

Author:

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PC App Store

File Size:

Baidu PC App Store is designed to give you access to some of the most common and most popular application for Windows. The features including: Easy to Use Interface, Automatic Scanning, Quick Uninstalling, Free Entertainment, Latest Updating System, Fast Access to Chinese Apps, Frequently Downloaded Versions, An Exclusive App for Free Applications, and more. The application work with latest version of Windows including: Windows 10 32-bit, Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 8 32-bit, Windows 8 64-bit, Windows 7 32-bit, Windows 7 64-bit, Windows Vista and Windows XP.

PC App Store is easy and powerful file utility and like file manager for Android devices. It’s free, fast and full featured, because of its simple user interface it’s extremely easy to use. You can browse the numerous apps available through this interface quite easily. It supports every file utility and management actions (open, search, navigate directory, update, remove, install, uninstall, cut, delete, rename, compress, decompress, transfer, download, bookmark, and organize).

PC App Store is a free online store by Baidu, where you can get all the latest apps and updates to your Windows, like App Store and Google Play Store for Android device. This store offers the users an easy way to quickly and easily get the latest pieces of software. Overall, if you frequently use your PC and want to try a program like Google Play Store, this is a good choice.

Features of PC App Store

Easy to Use Interface

Automatic Scanning

Quick Uninstalling

Free Entertainment

Latest Updating System

Fast Access to Chinese Apps

Frequently Downloaded Versions

An Exclusive App for Free Applications

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. PC App Store is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.