Wireshark latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Wireshark is a free and open source network monitoring software developed by The Wireshark team. Wireshark lets the user put network interface controller, so users can see all the traffic visible on that interface including unicast traffic. Is a lightweight software that is easy to install and initially doesn’t take up a lot of space. It is straightforward software and meets the primary purpose completely, which is to check what is happening on the syste. The application requires a lot of memory for larger organization with much busy a network with higher bandwidth therefore.

License: Free

Author: The Wireshark team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Wireshark

File Size:

Wireshark can read and write many different capture file formats including: tcpdump, Pcap NG, Catapult DCT2000, Cisco Secure IDS iplog, Microsoft Network Monitor, Network General Sniffer (compressed and uncompressed), Sniffer Pro, and NetXray, Network Instruments Observer, NetScreen snoop, Novell LANalyzer, RADCOM WAN/LAN Analyzer, Shomiti/Finisar Surveyor, Tektronix K12xx, Visual Networks Visual UpTime, WildPackets EtherPeek/TokenPeek/AiroPeek, and many others.

Wireshark enables user to detect and analyze network problems. It allow network to be monitored and check what is going on on your network. The application can measures data send and received through a network. The network data is recorded and could then be analyzed quickly due to coloured interface. It also captures data from all media types including USB, Bluetooth and Ethernet.

It is an open source software available for free without limitation on the number of computers to be used with. I recommended Wireshark because it is an important instrument for software engineers.

Features of Wireshark

Deep inspection of hundreds of protocols, with more being added all the time

Live capture and offline analysis

Standard three-pane packet browser

Multi-platform

Captured network data can be browsed via a GUI, or via the TTY-mode TShark utility

The most powerful display filters in the industry

Rich VoIP analysis

Decryption support for many protocols

Coloring rules can be applied to the packet list for quick, intuitive analysis

Output can be exported to XML, PostScript®, CSV, or plain text

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

