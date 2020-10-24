Adaware Antivirus for PC Windows is a antivirus, anti-ransomware, anti-spyware and anti-malware protection developed by Lavasoft for Microsoft Windows. Adaware Antivirus offers seamless protection against the latest online security threats. The application includes real time protection allow block malicious processes and download protection which allow scan all downloads before they have a chance to damage your PC. It has a great features with a simplified user interface, easy to use for anyone, straightforward settings menu, and an enhanced user experience.

License: Free

Author: Lavasoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Adaware Antivirus for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Literally one of the best detection rates of all Antivirus program on the market. The application has a very good performance and a always updated database. Adaware Antivirus is that it was a simple Antivirus with the fewest amounts of buttons. It also has various levels of guard, auto updates and periodic or scheduled scans. I like how easy Adaware Antivirus is to setup and maintain with little to no interruptions. It’s ease of use is also fantastic, including the available browser extensions.

Adaware Antivirus is small and smart application for everyone, if you use them for home purposes, it’s fully enough to cover all your needs, daily updates, not asking much memory used. Adaware will protecting your computer and have secure browsing and secure online payments. If your needs to scan your computer or check a certain file, this can usually be accomplished with relative ease.

If you’re looking for powerful Antivirus, convenient security system to protect you from hacker and fraud activities, wait no more, Adaware Antivirus is here for you to be your protector. Overall, Adaware Antivirus is one of the best and light Antivirus software. It is one of the best Antivirus, and could fit for every home user and small office using windows machine.

Features of Adaware Antivirus for PC

Stop viruses, ransomware, spyware and other forms of malware

Download protection

Real-time protection

Unrivaled Protection

Web protection

Powerful firewall

Email protection

Network Protection

Permanently remove sensitive files with military-grade shredding

Parental Control

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

