Vivaldi latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Vivaldi is a free and fast web browser software created by Vivaldi Technology for Microsoft Windows. Vivaldi is always faster than the stock browser that is installed in all PC. It’s offers many features such as: stack and tile tabs, annotate web pages, and add notes to bookmarks and many more includes privacy feature. The browser more than just display web pages, Vivaldi now has a feature that helps you find more content you will love. Vivaldi has a minimalist user interface, simple icon and off course, easy to use for everyone.

License: Free

Author: Vivaldi Technologies

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Vivaldi

File Size: 45 Mb

Vivaldi is a competitive web browser covering the basic with Bookmark Manager, Bookmark Nicknames, Private Window, Private Search, Encrypted Sync, WebRTC IP Privacy Settings, Cookie Manager Speed Dials, Fast Forward, Custom Search Engine, Start Page, Theme Scheduler, User Interface Zoom, Web Page Zoom, Adaptive Interface Color, One-click Color Change, Web Panels, Keyboard Shortcuts, Mouse Gestures, Quick Commands and more features.

This application is very easy to use and just wonderful. Their new features, and look make it that much better than it all ready was. Like any new browser it took a learning curve to find some features. The private browsing mode is hard to find the first time, after finding it, it is in the perfect place. It’s also faster and easier to use than the stock Windows browser.

Vivaldi slick looking and fast with good visual appearance and search. Strongly recommended to give it a try. I highly recommend this software for PC Windows and browsing the internet. Overall, Vivaldi is the best web browser with more features as compare to the existing ons, and this browser for anyone.

Features of Vivaldi

Unique features give you full control of how you group and display browser tabs

An adaptive interface lets you adjust the position, size and appearance

Tweak and tune every part of the browser to create your own unique experience

Get to where you’re going faster with fully configurable Search options

Use custom Keyboard Shortcuts, Mouse Gestures or the command line control

Vivaldi is built with privacy as a priority and gives you full control of settings

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. Vivaldi is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.