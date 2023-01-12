Don’t miss a beat! Get Allavsoft Video Downloader and download music and videos from thousands of sites in just seconds. Get your music and videos on the go with Allavsoft Video Downloader. Allavsoft Downloader PC makes it simple and fast to get the content you want without any hassle. With our intuitive user experience, you can search for your favorite music or videos quickly and easily, and even download multiple files at once. Upgrade your download game and get the best content faster with Allavsoft Video Downloader. It’s time to say goodbye to manually searching for content and hello to effortless downloading.

License: Trial

Author: Allavsoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Allavsoft Video Downloader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Allavsoft Video Downloader Overview

Allavsoft Video Downloader is a powerful video downloader that supports the fastest and newest HD videos like 4K, 8K, 1080p, and 2k. It can also download YouTube videos and movies in any format with perfect quality. It comes with an embedded subtitle downloader and editor which allows you to download subtitles from multiple websites. No matter what kind of file you want to download from YouTube, Udemy, Twitter, Dailymotion, Viki, Metacafe, Deezer, Vimeo, or other video-sharing sites, Allavsoft will definitely help you successfully get them on your computer. With Allavsoft Video Downloader, you can also convert multiple videos at once to any audio format by simply clicking on the “Convert File” button.

Enjoy fast, high-quality downloads in a fraction of the time – now you can keep all your favorite music & videos at your fingertips. With batch downloading & multi-threaded technology, you’ll be able to quickly find and download any video you want. Allavsoft has many features like adding multiple video URLs and batch downloading and converting multiple videos at a time. It is very convenient to use. You can pause and resume downloading at any time whilst it is automatically detected at each chapter.

Your downloaded files can be saved on your PC or exported to your iTunes, Dropbox, or Google Drive so that you can enjoy them at any time anywhere by watching on PC, iPad/iPhone/Android phones/tablet PCs or sharing via emails and Bluetooth via free wifi hotspots in the UK and other countries. Overall, Allavsoft is the best video downloader for PC Windows.

Features of Allavsoft Video Downloader for PC

Batch download and convert

Breakpoint Resume

Action after download done

High Download Speed

Schedule download times

Enable chapter preservation in the downloaded video

Keep history for downloading

Preview and playback downloaded video files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Allavsoft Video Downloader.