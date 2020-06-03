4K Video Downloader latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. 4K Video Downloader is a free and open source download manager developed by OpenMedia LLC for Microsoft Windows. With this application users can download all videos from internet with one click feature. 4K Video Downloader support all social media sites and also video sharing sites such as: YouTube, Vimeo, DailyMotion, SoundCloud, Flicker, Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, and many more. This application offers Smart Mode features to all further downloads and get videos and songs download faster and easier for anyone.

License: Free

Author: OpenMedia LLC

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 4K Video Downloader

File Size:

With 4K Video Downloader you can save video in HD 720p, HD 1080p, 2K, 4K, 5K, and 8K resolution and enjoy the high definition videos on your HD TV, iPad, IPhone, Galaxy Edge and other devices. The tool management is well made and gives a lot of control and allows the user to track the assets effortlessly. 4K Video Downloader has clean, simple interface, the speed of the system is very good. It no needs instructions in plan for beginners to utilize, and also information on where to find instructions.

This application allow you to downloading videos, playlists, channels and subtitles from video sharing sites or social media sites such as: YouTube, Facebook, Vimeo and other video sites in high quality. It support many video and audio format including: MP4, MKV, M4A, MP3, FLV, 3GP. 4K Video Downloader also can do anything you want and it is very very helpful. It was very easy to to download YouTube videos if you want to review and see videos on how to install the app.

This was an application for Windows that I’ve been looking for. An application that make files for you to download safe web stuff into, right,downloding was a breeze. The instructions and accompanying videos from the official website were clear and easy to follow and understand. It’s a must-have for adding apps onto your PC dekstop.

Features of 4K Video Downloader

Free and open source download manager for Windows

Direct transfer to iTunes

Support all popular video sites

3D video download

360° videos download

Smart Mode feature

In-app proxy setup

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. 4K Video Downloader is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.