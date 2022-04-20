Online collaboration is gaining popularity and why wouldn’t it? It allows you to work with colleagues and partners anywhere in the world. But, if you haven’t found the tool that fits your needs perfectly, you have to waste time and energy looking for one. Screenleap is here to provide you with a solution. It’s a free service that combines screen sharing, collaboration tools, and fast and simple video chat into one window. Screenleap makes sharing your screen with other people as simple as possible and lets you concentrate on the meeting. Begin and end your Screenleap sessions in any browser, and take screenshots with Screenleap’s built-in recorder.

License: Free and Paid

Author: Screenleap, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Screenleap for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Screenleap Overview

Why use clumsy video conferencing software when you can easily and instantly share your content with anyone online? Share screens with no fuss. The Screenleap Chrome extension makes “share my screen” simple. Screenleap makes free and easy screen sharing simple. Screen sharing is a great tool for online meetings, sales demos, and collaborations. Screenleap gives you a full collaboration suite, all from one single line of code. Imagine being able to show a presentation on your home desktop to a coworker in the office, or teaching a colleague how to use a stock trading app while at their desk.

This is a free, simple, and fast way to share your screen instantly. When you start a meeting with Screenleap, everyone sees what is on your computer screen in real-time – as you move your mouse cursor around and type on your keyboard. It’s perfect for online meetings, sales demos, and collaboration. Now you can share your screen or downloads on your personal web server with Screenleap.

Overall, Screenleap makes sharing your PC screen from Windows seamless and easy. With Screenleap, you can share just the browser window, the whole desktop, a selected region of the screen, or your webcam. Perfect for online meetings on Skype and WebEx as well as sales demos and collaborating with your team.

Features of Screenleap for PC

Quick & Easy Sharing

Installation-Free Viewing

Great Performance

Audio Conferencing

Video Conferencing

Easy Website Integration

Cloud Recording

Viewer Registration

Frictionless Collaboration

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

