If you want to download an ISO file from the original source (Microsoft) this will make it easier. Microsoft Windows and Office ISO is download manager for Microsoft Office product, This software makes it easy to download Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office ISO files from the official website. This program makes it very easy to download genuine Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 from the original server. This app also allow you to download Microsoft Office 2007, Office 2010, Office 2013, Office 365, Office 2016, Office 2019, Expression Studio and Office for Mac OS. Windows ISO Downloader features Mini screen mode, zooming, and quick access to original server Microsoft.

License: Free

Author: Jan Krohn (Heidoc.net)

OS: Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size: 600 Kb

This tool is a portable tool that doesn’t need to be installed. Windows ISO Downloader tool is easy to use. It has many useful functions and the settings at first glance look inconspicuous. You just open it and this tool is ready to use. However, this tool requires the .NET Framework 4.6.1 to work. On the Microsoft server you can choose the language version. You can also choose various editions of the existing installer. There are several editions in each Windows ISO file, where each edition has a specific code.

Windows 7 Included: Starter Edition, Home Basic Edition, Home Premium Edition, Professional Edition, Ultimate Edition, Original Equipment Manufacturer 32 bit and 64 bit version. Windows 8.1: All Editions, Professional Edition, Single Language Edition, Limited Edition, 32 bit and 64 bit version. Windows 10: All Editions, Single Language Edition, Education Edition 32 and 64 bit version. Office 2007 all version, Office 2010 all version, Office 2013 all version, Office 2016 all version and Office 2019 all version.

Windows ISO Downloader by Heidoc offers a minimalist, user friendly interface and packs a handful of intuitive functions. This tool is based on TechBench, and makes a range of hidden products available for download. Overall, if you need to perform a clean install of your operating system this is for you.

Features of Microsoft Windows and Office ISO Download Tool for PC

Makes it easy to download files from original sources

Requires a stable internet connection

You can pause and resume files

Does’nt contain harmful viruses and malware

Highly recommended for everyone

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 1 Ghz Core

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 100 Mb Hard Disk Space

