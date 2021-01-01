XAMPP latest for PC is a free local web server developed by Apache Friends for Microsoft Windows. It comes with all the software for developing the web application. The application is easy to deployment means a WAMP or LAMP stack can be installed quickly and simply. XAMPP is an easy to install Apache distribution containing MariaDB, PHP, and Perl. The goal of this tool is to build an easy to install distribution for developers to get into the world of Apache. XAMPP web servers do it very easily without uploading the website to the final servers. The application is very handy when you building a website.

XAMPP Overview

XAMPP with Bitnami provides a free all in one tool to install WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, PrestaShop, Moodle, Sugar CRM, Magento, TestLink, Zurmo, phpBB, DokuWiki, Suite CRM, CMS Made Simple, Media Wiki, and many other popular open-source apps on top of XAMPP. It has a very beautiful graphical user interface approach for managing the SQL database. XAMPP is currently used for the creation of databases and the verification of the development of web applications that are in the process of development for registration and control.

Being a web development environment you can create web applications in either PHP, apache, also have the database manager MySQL. This manager can be managed through PHPmyAdmin this allows you to create databases from scratch. Since it works as if working on a web server users can run these applications locally and see how it would work before being uploaded to a web server or hosting.

If you want to make the local server in no time, this is the tool you have to look at at least once, you’ll love it. It is very clean and easy to use the tool. The best thing about the XAMPP web server is you can easily make Apache MySQL PHP environment in no time without getting frustrated. If you are looking for the best local server tool this is the best.

Features of XAMPP for PC

Has the ability to serve web page on WWW

A special tool is provided to password-protect

XAMPP also provides support for creating and manipulating databases

Easy Apache Configuration

No Manual Editing Required

No Server technical Knowledge Needed to Setup All Utilities

Integrated Latest Apache

Small Mini Menu to Turn on/off Apache

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

