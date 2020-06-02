Zoom us App Meeting latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for free video conference software for PC, you can try Zoom app. Zoom App or Zoom Meeting is a team communication software video conference developed by Zoom Media Communication. The application allows users to have a team meeting from anywhere in the world. It carries a variety of features that will come in handy for your business and can create a custom plan. It also has multiple features that you can add on including meeting recording. Zoom App is virtual, so it can literally be done almost anytime, anywhere so long as there is a good internet connection.

This is a software that allows the realization of meetings in an interactive way which is very interesting to the user. With this tool you have the possibility to hold meetings, share videos, presentations and on top of this allows you to record the presentation or meeting. Then share its content with your colleagues, bosses, assistants or any someone else you want. Zoom Meeting is almost available in most common tools such as thru browser, Desktop Application, Android OS and iOS application.

Zoom App Meeting has also helped users become more organized allowing you to record meetings and store them in your database. This allows users to visit it when you need. The application also comes in handy when you need to meet with any external members and offers a safer alternative to free meeting software. It is a big help for small businesses with few different locations as it becomes the bridge to join together.

Zoom Meeting in addition to being a solid solution for what is intended, provides to be much more than other software. If your team is small and the number of participants is not significant then Zoom Meeting is the ideal solution for you. I would definitely recommend trying Zoom Meeting. It does offer a free trial as well as a free plan which makes testing it very easy.

Features of Zoom App

Zoom is the best video conferencing software

Zoom is very easy to use

Zoom provides the facility to record a particular meeting

Host get the notification if anyone has join the meeting

One can chat in the zoom if the audio is not working fine

One can easily troubleshoot the problem from anywhere in the world

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

