Zoom Meeting latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. What you need if you can’t have a meeting with a colleague or team in your office, Zoom Meeting is the solution. Zoom Meeting is a free video confrences developed by Zoom Media Communications for Microsoft Windows. Zoom is a platform that allows you to establish video conferences with many innovative functions. The application has a fairly good quality in the video and audio conferences. It also has a voice detection option that is very innovative. This tool with complete functions that greatly facilitate the work in collaboration with many person. Zoom also provides the facility to record a particular meeting so that one can use it for further use.

Zoom Meeting covers that needs of operation, clients and connection to one another. Tools features allow you to easily communicate to one another through numerous ways like real meetings. With Zoom Meting you can make conversation via voice or video and sharing screen features serves well in presenting data. Setting meeting is easy and manageable with the use of google calendar. You can connect the two tools to make things more convenient. The settings is very easy for anyone to get to as its in the top right, contacts and chats is also a click away on the bottom nav bar.

It feels pretty effortless to both join and leave calls. The application is great on the Microsoft Windows OS and many other OS, really big buttons make it simple and straightforward to host a web con quickly, with just 5 buttons, less is more definitely more. The application helped anyone to have better performance for all kinds of meetings, talks, videoconferences, since it is easy to use and without having to be present.

Zoom is the best video conferencing software that I have ever used. With the help of zoom one can solve problems of the customer or even your work. The quality for the conferences since it is in HD, it has very good resolution, without cuts, and the best thing is that it allows me to make video conferences. Overall, Zoom is very little negative I can say since I think it is a very complete application.

Features of Zoom Meeting

Zoom is the best video conferencing software

Zoom is very easy to use

Zoom provides the facility to record a particular meeting

Host get the notification if anyone has join the meeting

One can chat in the zoom if the audio is not working fine

One can easily troubleshoot the problem from anywhere in the world

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

