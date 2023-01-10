Are you a Motorola user and find it difficult to save your contacts? Well, Moto Contacts Tool is here to help you with that. It allows you to export contacts from the phone memory, SIM card, or both to the file on your PC. And it’s compatible with most Motorola mobiles. Quickly export contacts from phone memory, SIM card, or both in a few clicks and enjoy the convenience of having all your contacts in one place. Easily transfer contacts from your Motorola device to your PC and keep them safe and secure.

License: Free

Author: Motorola

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Moto Contacts Tool for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Moto Contacts Tool Overview

This desktop application allows you to easily transfer your Motorola contacts from phone memory, SIM card, or both directly to your PC. With Moto Contacts Tool, you can quickly save and export all your phone contacts in just a few clicks. Don’t wait any longer – get organized now and make life easier with Moto Contacts Tool. The tool is compatible with many Motorola devices and supported models include MOTOKRZR K1, MOTOKRZR K1m, MOTOROLA L7, MOTOROLA SLVR L7c, MOTORAZR V3 (Razr 05), MOTORAZR V3 (Razr 06), MOTORAZR V3xx, MOTORAZR V3i, MOTORAZR V9, MOTOROLA W510.

Easily transfer all your Motorola device contacts to the file on your PC – from the phone memory, SIM card, or both – and never worry about losing them again.

Get Moto Contacts Tool today and make sure you never lose contact again. Export your mobile phone’s contacts to a computer file in CSV format for easy transfer of your personal information to a different device or platform.

Features of Moto Contacts Tool for PC

It allows you to export contacts from the phone’s memory

It’s compatible with most the Motorola mobiles

Quickly export contacts from phone memory

Easily transfer contacts from your Motorola device to your PC

Export your mobile phone’s contacts to a computer file in CSV format

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

