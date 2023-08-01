Do you wish you could type faster and more accurately, but traditional typing courses seem tedious and uninspiring? Well, look no further because RapidTyping is here to transform your typing experience. RapidTyping is an ingenious touch typing tutor that’s loaded with fantastic features.

License: Free

Author: RapidTyping Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: RapidTyping 5 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

What is RapidTyping?

RapidTyping is a newly designed typing tutor software that is free and easy to use. RapidTyping can be operated on Windows 11, 10, Vista, 7, and 8 systems in all languages. Supporting 76 input languages and more than 200 keyboard layouts, RapidTyping has been conceived firstly as a platform for typing tests in every supported language. Besides, it may be used for learning touch typing skills through its games. It caters to learners from diverse linguistic backgrounds, offering lessons in nearly all known languages. So whether you’re fluent in English, French, Spanish, Urdu, Thai, Sanskrit, Hindi, Arabian, or any European language, you’ll find the perfect typing lessons tailored to your needs.

Rapid Typing takes personalization to the next level by supporting all existing keyboard layouts. From the classic QWERTY to the more specialized Dvorak, Colemak, BEPO, ABNT, and more, you have the freedom to choose the layout that suits you best. If you’re left-handed or right-handed, no worries! Dvorak for the left or right hand is also fully supported. This flexibility ensures that you’re not limited to learning typing in just one language or adhering to a standard layout. RapidTyping caters to learners of all skill levels, from absolute beginners to seasoned typists looking to fine-tune their skills. The program offers a wide range of lessons tailored to your proficiency, making sure that you’re consistently challenged and engaged.

Apart from the pre-designed lessons, RapidTyping lets you take charge of your learning experience. If you have family members or friends eager to improve their typing skills, RapidTyping has got you covered with its multi-user support. Each user can have their profile, allowing them to track their progress independently. This feature makes RapidTyping an ideal choice for educational institutions as well.

Rapid Typing doesn’t limit you to its built-in lessons. You can import touch typing lessons from plain text and RTF files, giving you access to an endless array of typing exercises. This feature ensures that you never run out of learning material and can always find new and exciting challenges. With the ability to create custom lessons, you can focus on specific words, phrases, or even content from your work or school documents.

Overall, RapidTyping is an outstanding touch typing tutor that offers a comprehensive and enjoyable learning experience. With its support for multiple languages and keyboard layouts, personalized virtual keyboard, various skill-level lessons, and customization options, it caters to the needs of all learners. RapidTyping’s special features, such as numeric keypad lessons, progress tracking, multi-user support, and the ability to import lessons, make it stand out as a top choice for anyone looking to improve their typing skills.

Screenshots

Features of RapidTyping for PC

Totally free typing software

Perfect for all levels

Choose from a range of virtual keyboards like Qwerty, Dvorak, ABNT, Bepo, and Colemak

Get a real feel for typing with our moving hands feature

Keep track of your progress

Customize your lessons with our easy-to-use lesson editor

Master the numeric pad with specialized lessons

Simple and colorful interface

Perfect for classrooms

Take your typing training on the go! Our portable version lets you practice anytime, anywhere

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

RapidTyping Download Direct Link

