Forget your boring life and step into the shoes of the most unlikely character ever. You are faced with unplanned environments, full of joy, sports, and racing cars. You play the role of a little dude who is taken from his family. Being lost in the city, you find an abandoned garage to stay. Under development, you will continue to fix old cars and make new relations with the people around you. To become maturer over time, try to collect as much cash as possible. In the early days, you keep on fixing old cars and get to know interesting characters. In order to grow up, you have to work hard to collect cash for better cars and apartments.

License: Free

Author: Poxel Studios

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Dude Theft Wars for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Dude Theft Wars Overview

Steal cars, grab the cash and wreak havoc in this high-octane action game. Unlock special instant powers to help you get away from the police. This game is an online multiplayer world and it’s multi-platform (Play on iOS, Android & PC). Play with friends or find new friends to play with. You can do stunts with tons of Cars, Bikes, helicopters, Plane and even Supercars.

Features of Dude Theft Wars for PC

An FPS Sandbox Life Simulator Game

Best Online Fps Experience in Online Fps Multiplayer Mode

Drive Many Cars in Open World Sandbox Driving Simulator

Best Open World Online Fps Shooting Game

Online Fps Multiplayer Mode with up to 16 Players

Explore Beautiful Mafia City

Challenging Shooting Games

Funny Sandbox Driving Simulator

Play Mini Games in Open World Sandbox Life Simulator

Find Secrets & Cheats in Sandbox Simulator

Funny Memes

Funny Ragdoll Physics

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Dude Theft Wars app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Dude Theft Wars.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Dude Theft Wars APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Dude Theft Wars.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Dude Theft Wars is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.