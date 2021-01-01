Microsoft Visual Studio Community offline installer for PC is a fully-featured and absolutely free IDE developed by Microsoft Inc. MS Visual Studio is a very complete IDE, has a good and user-friendly interface, and very well distributed. This is a tool for creating modern applications for Android, iOS, Windows, as well as web applications and cloud services. With its drag and drop features for components, you can focus on the actual smart work that matters. You will hit the ground running and work only on the things you should spend your time on.

The user interface program is good, where you can perform computer programs and create websites with help of scripting languages like javascript, CSS, HTML, etc. The application includes packages, debugger, code editor. With the GUI design, we can create well-structured web pages with text boxes, drop-down lists, check box, etc. The best thing about Visual Studio is support from Microsoft .NET which will make the life of developers and testers easy. It’s a mature, powerful, and versatile IDE that is used for software development.

With this application, you can use pretty much any programming language to do your development in Visual Studio. Almost all or perhaps all the industry-standard IDE features. It is literally an overwhelming IDE, with far too many features. Visual Studio has been getting better and better, but it is heavy software. Though with the new versions, it has been getting a little bit lighter, it is not a lightweight solution.

Microsoft Visual Studio Community is one of the best IDE available for developers. Visual Studio Community is available open-source for new users to try before purchasing the enterprise version. A good advantage is that team collaboration is achievable with Visual Studio as team members can work with each other. Overall, Visual Studio IDE is so much loved and appreciated by developers.

Code editor that supports syntax highlighting and code completion

Visual Studio includes a debugger that works

Visual Studio includes a host of visual designers

Windows Forms Designer

Open Tabs Browser

Properties Editor

Object Browser

Solution Explorer

Team Explorer

Data Explorer

Server Explorer

PreEmptive Protection-Dotfuscator Community Edition

Text Generation Framework

ASP.NET Web Site Administration Tool

Visual Studio Tools for Office

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

