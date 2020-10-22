ShareMe MiDrop Desktop for PC is a free sharing tool for Windows and Android developed and published by Xiaomi Inc. ShareMe is very good application for anyone, where you can transfer all types of files easily in less time as this application is faster than the other software like this. It also has looks good visuall UI and really nice application for sharing. No internet connection required, but ShareMe should support PC file transfer when PC is connected to phone’s Wi-fi or hotspot. ShareMe is one of the best tools for your PC, it has been able to download for free. Through ShareMe which has allowed user to be more efficient by being able to synchronize this application across all devices.

License: Free

Author: Xiaomi Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ShareMe MiDrop for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

ShareMe has an easy to use interface, you can even customize the appearance of the panels. The features of ShareMe including: Transfer and share all kinds of files, Share files without the Internet, Lightning fast speed, Transfer files between all Android devices, Intuitive and friendly UI, The only Ad-Free file transfer tool in market, Support all Android devices, Send large files without limitation, Resume interrupted transfers, Multiple languages supported: English, Español, Português, Bahasa Indonesia, Bengali, Chinese, ру́сский язы́к, українська мова, Tiếng Việt.

ShareMe can send large files and everything in a matter of seconds not like another application out of there. Transfer it will easier to receive or send any apps or photos whatever you want to share with your friends. I will recommend all relatives to download this application for Windows. It saves time as it transfers very fast no issues whatever the type of file. You can share audio files: MP3, WAV, MP2 etc, video files: MP4, MPEG, WMV, 3GP, AVI, and more, document files: DOC, PTT, XLS and more, image files: JPEG, JPG, BMP, and more.

This application is super fast, its very easy to share with anyone. So far so good, fast, simple, clean UI and easy to use. Share Me or MiDrop ot so complicated with unused tools that we dont need on a file sharing application for PC Windows, but the stability need more improvement.

Features of ShareMe MiDrop for PC

Transfer & share all kinds of files

Share files without the Internet

Lightning fast speed

Transfer files between all Android devices

Intuitive and friendly UI

The only Ad-Free file transfer tool in market

Send large files without limitation

Resume interrupted transfers

Multiple languages supported: English, Español, Português, Bahasa Indonesia, Bengali, Chinese, ру́сский язы́к, українська мова, Tiếng Việt

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download ShareMe app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for ShareMe.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download ShareMe APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded ShareMe.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. ShareMe MiDrop is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.