Looking for a small, portable, and easy-to-use authenticator that can be used in games and on websites? WinAuth might be exactly what you’re looking for. WinAuth is a tool for developers who want to use two-factor (or multi-factor) authentication in their custom applications, as well as for end users who want to use 2FA in several applications. It allows you to generate 2-step verification codes for many of your online accounts, on your Windows computer. This free and open-source Windows application works on any version of Windows (XP, Vista, 7, 8, 11, and 10) and can enable multi-factor authentication for many websites and games. Users can also install WinAuth on a flash drive or other portable device and access their accounts from any computer.

Quickly enter account information for games or other services that support the Google Authenticator standard with WinAuth. With WinAuth you can use an authenticator securely on a PC in addition to your phone. Since WinAuth is open-source software, it has no advertisements and does not require any permissions on your PC. WinAuth can be used with many Bitcoin trading websites as well as games, supporting Battle.net (World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo), Guild Wars 2, Glyph (Rift and ArcheAge), WildStar, RuneScape, SWTOR and Steam. Games are indicated in green and support their companion apps such as Pokemon GO.

This program can use to generate time-based one-time passwords on your computer. You can then use the generated passwords to gain access to various sites. Note that WinAuth is portable, with no installation required. As WinAuth runs on Windows, it can be used with most games and websites.

Overall, WinAuth is a small and very simple tool that allows you to generate codes for two-step verification for many of your online accounts. Optionally, a login link on your phone can silently open WinAuth with the correct code pre-filled, so you don’t need to retype it yourself.

Steam Trading Confirmations

Support for time-based RFC 6238 authenticators

Supports Battle.net (World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, Diablo III), GuildWars 2, Trion /

Glyph (Rift, ArcheAge), RuneScape, WildStar, SWTOR, and Steam

Supports Steam’s SteamGuard and trading confirmations

Supports many Bitcoin trading websites such as Coinbase, Gemini, Circle, Bitstamp, BTC-e, Cryptsy

Displays multiple authenticators simultaneously

Codes displayed and refreshed automatically or on demand

Data is protected with your password, locked to a Windows machine or account, or a YubiKey

Additional password protection per authenticator

Restore features for supported authenticators, e.g. Battle.net and Rift

Selection of standard or custom icons

Hot-key binding with standard or custom actions, such as code notification, keyboard input, and copy to clipboard

Portable mode preventing changes to other files or registry settings

Import and export in UriKeyFormat and from Authenticator Plus for Android

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

