SRS One Click Root is a convenient utility that helps users root thousands of Android devices in one click. The users only have to enable USB debugging and connect their device to the PC via a micro-USB cord. Once the utilities detect the One Click Root, rooting commences and can take up to two minutes. The app also displays instructions on the screen so it’s easier for beginners to follow. The SRS One Click Root application is a versatile rooting application that makes it easy to root thousands of Android devices. It works completely without any computer or cables; it just takes one click.

License: Free

Author: SRS Root

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SRS Root for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

SRS Root Overview

SRS One Click Root is a utility application designed for android devices. It has been developed based on the Rooting application in the Android Market, which requires a specific system environment and a computer to execute. SRS One Click Root is designed to solve this problem; Only a series of simple steps allowed users to root any mobile device without using any computer. Download One Click Root and start your Android rooting process in one click. This application is capable of rooting several devices and ensures a safer, faster, and easier rooting procedure without using any computer.

If you’ve ever rooted before, you know how important this feature is. SRS One Click Root is a revolutionary utility that allows you to root your Android device without having to access a computer, or use various different rooting tools. It has been designed to be as simple as possible and with the options set to default values, rooting your device should work immediately no fiddling around is required.

SRS utilities and tools application One Click Root is a complete rooting solution. It can easily root thousands of devices in one click. The app has been designed to be compatible with thousands of devices in order to deliver a safe, fast, reliable, and efficient rooting process to any device model with a touch of a button.

Features of SRS Root for PC

SRS Root is the best tool for free

Simple and lightweight

Added support for Android versions and more devices

Include developed root scripts

More stable

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. SRS Root is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.