Have problems with your WiFi signal? Overcome the problem of poor connectivity and enjoy a faster internet experience. NetSetMan WiFi Manager analyzes the current WiFi environment around you and detects all nearby networks. Simply choose the best one and enjoy. It enables you to search for an open WiFi network and connect to it automatically. You can choose to save a frequently-used network, and it will connect to it next time. As for a WiFi Spy Detect feature, it can scan and discover devices connected to WLAN around you.

License: Free

Author: NetSetMan

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: WiFi Manager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

WiFi Manager Overview

This WiFi manager can optimize the signal strength of your WiFi network and monitor its speed. It also helps to detect and scan devices that are connected to WLAN. With a beautiful and user-friendly interface, this WiFi manager is the best solution for using your computer on the Internet. It also provides users with many useful functions including security check, signal boost, speed boost, data plan, and more. All you have to do is launch the application and pick a profile. Then NetSetMan does the work for you. Just click, click, click and it will change your location-based network on your laptop computer and system configuration to what you need per location. No more time wasted or money spent.

NetSetMan WiFi Manager can search and connect to available WiFi signals at any time, anywhere. It supports multiple options for connection, you can choose the right one according to your needs; Browse the available WiFi networks, and select a suitable one. The simple interface makes it easy to use.

You can use it for free to detect and find available WiFi around you, it enables any android smartphone to search for an open WiFi network in range and connect to it automatically. Once connected, the device will connect to the saved network next time. Save time and help your laptop battery last longer. Download NetSetMan today to manage WiFi settings from one place with all the necessary profiles pre-configured in the app.

Features of WiFi Manager for PC

Free and secure to use

Optimize the connected network

Detect and monitor net usage

Available WiFi list

WiFi network monitor Features

AutoSwitch

Tray-Info for all current IP settings

Tray-Menu for quickly switching profiles

NetSetMan Service for usage without admin privileges

Pre-Logon profile switching

Administration for defining permissions

Command line activation

Tools: Network Scanner, Connections, Console

Quick access to frequently used Windows locations

Commercial Use / Can be used at work

Use in a network domain

Use with Windows Enterprise/Server

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

