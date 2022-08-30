Have problems with your WiFi signal? Overcome the problem of poor connectivity and enjoy a faster internet experience. NetSetMan WiFi Manager analyzes the current WiFi environment around you and detects all nearby networks. Simply choose the best one and enjoy. It enables you to search for an open WiFi network and connect to it automatically. You can choose to save a frequently-used network, and it will connect to it next time. As for a WiFi Spy Detect feature, it can scan and discover devices connected to WLAN around you.
License: Free
Author: NetSetMan
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11
Language: English
Version:
File Name: WiFi Manager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe
File Size:
This WiFi manager can optimize the signal strength of your WiFi network and monitor its speed. It also helps to detect and scan devices that are connected to WLAN. With a beautiful and user-friendly interface, this WiFi manager is the best solution for using your computer on the Internet. It also provides users with many useful functions including security check, signal boost, speed boost, data plan, and more. All you have to do is launch the application and pick a profile. Then NetSetMan does the work for you. Just click, click, click and it will change your location-based network on your laptop computer and system configuration to what you need per location. No more time wasted or money spent.
NetSetMan WiFi Manager can search and connect to available WiFi signals at any time, anywhere. It supports multiple options for connection, you can choose the right one according to your needs; Browse the available WiFi networks, and select a suitable one. The simple interface makes it easy to use.
You can use it for free to detect and find available WiFi around you, it enables any android smartphone to search for an open WiFi network in range and connect to it automatically. Once connected, the device will connect to the saved network next time. Save time and help your laptop battery last longer. Download NetSetMan today to manage WiFi settings from one place with all the necessary profiles pre-configured in the app.
Features of WiFi Manager for PC
- Free and secure to use
- Optimize the connected network
- Detect and monitor net usage
- Available WiFi list
- WiFi network monitor Features
- AutoSwitch
- Tray-Info for all current IP settings
- Tray-Menu for quickly switching profiles
- NetSetMan Service for usage without admin privileges
- Pre-Logon profile switching
- Administration for defining permissions
- Command line activation
- Tools: Network Scanner, Connections, Console
- Quick access to frequently used Windows locations
- Commercial Use / Can be used at work
- Use in a network domain
- Use with Windows Enterprise/Server
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent
