Internet WiFi connections can fail if network suitable drivers are not installed. It’s frustrating to think that you’ve found the perfect WiFi connection only to find out that suitable drivers for your device are missing, causing you to either switch networks or never connect at all. Following is a step-by-step guide on how to use WiFi Networking Fixer to automatically search for and install suitable drivers for your computer. In this post, we will show you how to re-install Wireless LAN drivers before connection problem happens on Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, and XP.

WiFi Driver Overview

When a WiFi internet connection fails or is problematic, you may find that it is necessary to uninstall the Windows driver and then re-install it for the device to work properly. In this guide, we’ll show you how to do just that. The WiFi Driver for Windows is easy to use. We are presenting all of you with easy steps in how to re-install. If your internet connection is not working properly, you may need to re-install the driver that enables your WiFi card. Use this guide to learn how to find your WiFi drivers and re-install them onto your computer.

We will show you how to download the WiFi drivers for Windows 10/8/7 in this post. You can use these methods to re-install Wireless LAN drivers in Windows 10/8/7. This guide also applies to Windows Vista users (including Windows Vista x64) and Windows XP users (including Windows XP x64 RTM RTM3.3.x.x NT4 SP6a NTB SP6 or SP2).

The WiFi Trouble Shooting Tool is a free download that enables the user to manage the connection of any WiFi-supported device or machine.

Supported Products WiFi Driver for PC

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) Desktop Kit

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+)

Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (Gig+)

Intel Wireless-AC 9260

Intel Wireless-AC 9461

Intel Wireless-AC 9462

Intel Wireless-AC 9560

Intel Wireless-N 7265

Intel Dual Band Wireless-N 7265

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 7265

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260

Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

