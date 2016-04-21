Opera Neon latest for PC is a free and brand new concept web browser for Microsoft Windows by Opera Software. Opera Neon offers you new features in a fresh design concept, The features of Opera Browser have been rebooted, with a fun, fresh take on Speed Dial, visual tabs, and the Omnibox. The user interface can be customized for convenience, making work more comfortable. Any problem is always solved with constant updates that are often available to improve the handling and experience of the browser. Opera Neon makes surfing the web both easy and beautiful.

License: Free

Author: Opera Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Opera Neon for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Opera Neon Overview

Opera Neon is a totally free browser and that does not influence its functionality at all. Another of the great features of Opera Neon came recently in its latest version and is its support for multi-thread windows. Also highlight the tab system of Opera Neon and its low consumption of RAM, unlike another browser such as Google Chrome which consumes too much. The benefits of using this browser are its loading speed and the handling of the tab when they are closed due to problems.

Opera Neon is a browser of excellent quality, but do not have an automatic translator. It has an excellent function that is the fact of being able to take a screenshot in real-time, it is easy and simple. With Opera Neon you can also crop, snap and save images of your next online purchase, a stunning photograph. Some of these plugins are very useful for example you can use plugins to block advertising, javascript, images, applications for tracking.

Opera Neon Browser is the perfect web browser for anyone. The design of Opera Neon is great, has a very simple interface to use, navigate it is done intuitively. I recommend using this web browser (Opera Neon) in any environment, both personal and work.

Features of Opera Neon for PC

Free web browser for everyone

Feast your eyes

Engage your senses

Free your mind

Visual tabs and gravity

Snap to gallery

Split-screen mode

Video pop out and player

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

