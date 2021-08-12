Clonezilla is a partition and disk imaging/cloning program. Backed by GParted, Clonezilla copies disk images onto local or remote hard drives and supports the most popular filesystems on Linux, Windows, DOS, and Mac OS-X. It uses several partitioning programs to make the task easier: Parted, fdisk, cfdisk, parted, GNU Parted, and GParted. These tools have in common that they are based on Linux software RAID devices and loopback files for raw disk access. It can backup or clone a live Linux, Windows, or OSX system using the network (including wireless networks) or a storage device such as hard disk, floppy, or CD-ROM.

Clonezilla Overview

Clonezilla is a partition and disk imaging/cloning program similar in function to the proprietary Norton Ghost, Windows Image Backup, Drive Image XML, CDP, and Linux dd. This is disk cloning, disk imaging, and disk recovery software. It will save and restore only block-level changes to a hard drive, without any file system check/repair or file system rewrite. If you want to create an image of your system partition for disaster recovery purposes then Clonezilla is the solution. For example, if only 10GB of partition A is used, instead of copying all 16GB of that partition, Clonezilla SE will copy only the used 10GB blocks. This increases the clone efficiency by using both time and space more effectively.

Hassle-free hard disk backup with Clonezilla SE. Leave the hassles of manual backup behind and enjoy a fully automated system that works behind the scenes in the background without disturbing your work. It’s easy to use and reliable, Clonezilla SE comes with a comprehensive disk cloning and imaging solution, including multiple file systems (including ext2, ext3, ext4, ReiserFS, reiser4, xfs, jfs of GNU/Linux) support and disk encryption.

Clonezilla SE is a free open-source software for disk imaging and cloning. It has an in-built user interface that is designed to work on any system running Windows 2000/XP/2003 Server/Vista/8,8.1/Windows 10/Windows 1 as well as from the libgrub menu of full-featured GNU/Linux distributions such as Ubuntu, Debian, or Fedora.

Features of Clonezilla for PC

Many File systems are supported

LVM2 (LVM version 1 is not) under GNU/Linux is supported

Boot loader, including grub (version 1 and version 2) and syslinux, could be reinstalled

Both MBR and GPT partition formats of the hard drive are supported

Clonezilla live also can be booted on a BIOS or uEFI machine

Unattended mode is supported

One image restoring to multiple local devices is supported

The image could be encrypted

BitTorrent (BT) is supported

The image file can be on local disk, ssh server, samba server, NFS server, or WebDAV server

AES-256 encryption could be used to secures data access, storage, and transfer

Based on Partclone (default), Partimage (optional), ntfsclone (optional), or dd to image or clone a partition

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

