SmartCam is a smartphone application that enables users to utilize their camera phone with Bluetooth or WiFi as a convenient webcam for their PC. The software offers two connection options, Bluetooth and TCP/IP (WiFi), as well as video capture codecs such as Cinepak Codec and Divx. By using the built-in camera, users can wirelessly stream video from their smartphone to their computer. They can also check if their phone camera is connected, view the resolution and FPS parameters, and record video, choosing the storage location and saving the result as AVI files.

License: Free

Author: Ionut Dediu

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: SmartCam Software for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

SmartCam Software Overview

SmartCam can be downloaded for free from our software library. The program is categorized under System Utilities and is compatible with Windows 7/8/10/11 environment, 32-bit version. Ionut Dediu is the actual developer of this free program.

Features of SmartCam Software for PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

