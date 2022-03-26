How to play a country-specific game that does not provide foreign language support? Now you can try it on PC. Just launch the Locale Emulator, set your OS language to that of the country-specific game, and enjoy the game. Moreover, you will also find Locale Emulator is useful when you are playing foreign games whose operation is different from yours. With this cool software, you won’t need to change your Windows language setting just to play a country-specific game.

License: Free

Author: Paddy Xu

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Locale Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Locale Emulator Overview

Locale Emulator is the smallest and fastest locator emulator for PC Windows. You can use it to run country-specific applications under your real OS language environment without the installation of additional language packs. It has been used in over 80 countries for playing games and still maintains its top position in this field. It is also an interesting toy for those who are interested in foreign languages. The application adapts automatically to your localization, locales, and codepages. It will correctly detect your real operating system version if you are in an area where MS Windows is in wide use.

It can help you to run a program or a game written in one language under the system locale of another language. For example, you can play games that are only available in Japan while using your computer’s settings set to English, such as Microsoft DirectX games. For example, if you play a Japanese game in English Windows, the error “Executable not found” or “Unknown error” would be presented.

If you are an international student or just a foreigner who is fond of the Japanese language, you may have encountered some difficulties when your video games do not function properly. Locale Emulator can help simulate these as if they are running on another country/region to ensure games can run properly, without any bugs due to game installation.

Features of Locale Emulator for PC

Tons of supported file types

Fluent design (new in version 0.3)

Touchscreen friendly

HiDPI support

Preview from Open and Save File Dialog

Preview from 3rd-party file managers

Easily extended by plugins

Strict GPL license to keep it free forever

Hotkeys and buttons

Supported file types, file manager integration, etc

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Locale Emulator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.