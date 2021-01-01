Visual Studio Code Portable for PC is a text editor and powerful IDE developed and published by Microsoft Inc. The text editor application has code completion, syntax highlighting, and tons of extensions for various languages and project types. It has all the features of Sublime Text and Atom Text Editor put together for free. It offers just about all the essential functionality offered by an integrated development environment (IDE). VS Code Portable worked for all programming languages such as HTML, PHP, Python, CSS, BASH, and flat-file data sources without any issue whatsoever.

Visual Code Portable Overview

VS Code Portable edition is out of a box offering is a complete utility that is ready to be used for a lot of instances without the need for adding plugins. It even provides code linting for code quality control. But, with more plugins installed because it increases its load time and the rate of consumption of CPU power. Larger projects with many files also usually have this effect on Visual Studio Code where it gets slow down the computer.

VS Code is very lightweight to load and lots of functionality in the code editor. The best features also support all most every language for coding and editing. If you need more feature about a specific language then you can add by using extensions or plug-ins. This is the best code editor you will ever find to develop applications in multiple languages. Also supports different type of command-line execution according to language support.

It’s the best of best free IDE you can get currently in the Market. VS Code Portable, with the help of effective plugins built by the community, can be used for just about any programming need. Overall, VS Code is so easy to use and it has millions of plugins so you can customize the IDE as you want.

Features of Visual Studio Code Portable for PC

Free and open-source, source code editor

Visual Studio Code can be extended via plug-ins

Allows users to open one or more directories

Allows it to operate as a language-agnostic code editor for any language

Visual Studio Code includes multiple extensions for FTP

Visual Studio Code allows users to set the code page

This allows it to be used on any platform

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

