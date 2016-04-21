Windows 8.1 Professional Disc Image ISO file offline installer is an Operating System developed and published by Microsoft Inc. It’s new and will take some getting used to the changes from the previous OS, Windows 7. With the new Windows, you get the new Start screen, even your familiar desktop. This program offers enhanced features to help you easily connect to company networks, access one PC from another, encrypt your data, and more. It is stable, safe, and secure and, most importantly it allows you to do what you want to do with your PC.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows 8.1

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Windows 8.1 Pro for 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Windows 8.1 Pro Overview

Windows 8.1 is a very polarizing piece of software. This program was as described, it’s great, it’s fast and so customizable. Windows 8.1 is the jump from Windows 8 and previous versions which had become monotonous. Initially, there was a learning curve, and learning to use the Metro interface was new, and it’s easy to use. Windows 8.1 looks like trying to imitate android and incorporate windows on the side. Made everything too complicated, but good. You’ve got a screen of tiles to click on for your common tasks.

This version of Windows 8.1 networked smoothly more than Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows XP laptops and desktops, and runs without any problems. This Operating System makes perfect sense for that type of monitor, and for those of us with more traditional screens, we can easily tweak the settings to work for us. Initially, it may seem to be a bit difficult to use but within a day you will find that it is extremely user-friendly.

Windows was created to make navigating the computer easier and this is it. Learning to manage the new features with a mouse instead of a touch screen was not difficult. You will be familiar with the latest interface from Windows 8.1, everyone will like this program later.

Features of Windows 8.1 Pro for PC

Great Apps built in such as Mail, Calendar, Messaging, Photos, and SkyDrive with many more available at Windows Store

Includes Internet Explorer 11 for fast, intuitive, touch-friendly browsing

Keeps you up-to-date and more secure with Windows Defender, Windows Firewall, and Windows Update

Comes with Windows Media Player

Enables you to connect to your PC when you’re on the go with Remote Desktop Connection

Provides enhanced data protection using BitLocker technology to help keep your information secure

System Requirements

Processor: 1 GHz processor or faster with support for PAE, NX, and SSE2

RAM: 2 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 20 GB available hard disk space

Monitor: 1366 x 768 screen resolution

DirectX 9 graphics processor with WDDM driver

To use touch, you need a PC that supports multitouch

Internet access (fees may apply)

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Windows 8.1 Pro.