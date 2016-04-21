VirtualBox for PC is a free and open-source virtualization or emulator software developed by Oracle for Microsoft Windows. VirtualBox is an important program when it comes to virtual computing or emulates applications. The application gives you the opportunity to use an Operating System without affecting the current one. This application is excellent for educational purposes and to try Codes, Distros, and Operating System. It has a huge number of collaborators around the world who are constantly adding new features and also improving. This tool helps virtually virtualize any Operating System that you want such as Windows, Ubuntu, Centos, Pfsense, Fortigate, and others.

License: Free

Author: Oracle

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VirtualBox for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

VirtualBox Overview

VirtualBox is a program that helps to run virtual devices on the same Operating system. It is software that creates and runs virtual machines. You will like this program because users don’t need to install different Operating Systems when you want to learn about them. The application is simple and easy to use. The main feature of VirtualBox it’s the capability of virtualizing and give it a try to any environment or Operating System without putting at risk any of your documents.

VirtualBox is easy to use and even install other Operating Systems virtually. When you did, you can easily go back to the normal Operating System by just closing it. With this application, you can try different Operating Systems without risk but in exchange, you have to give up a lot of resources. Because the consumption of this tool sometimes can be huge and if you don’t have a big specs PC. Moreover, it is free and there are no hassles with licenses.

If you would like to run any Operating System without removing the current one or run virtual devices, this is the best program to have. The best part is that it is free software that can be used by anyone who wants to access it. I highly recommend it as it is user-friendly software.

Features of VirtualBox for PC

Free and open-source virtualization

Allows you to have multiple OS simultaneously

The tool technically is really good

That creates and runs virtual machines

Its the ease of use makes its functions easier to understand

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 5 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

