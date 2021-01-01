Free Language Translator for PC is a free and open-source translator for Microsoft Windows developed by Decebal Mihaelescu. With this application, users can pass any information to any language in the fastest and easiest way like Google Translate. Which facilitated any work at the time of sending information. This translator has a great capacity, mainly with the feature of having multiple languages. Free Language Translator is one of the most used because it does not limit its use to a few languages. It has fast and easy translations, can be used from any PC device without any problem.

License: Free

Author: Decebal Mihaelescu

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Free Language Translator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Free Language Translator Overview

Free Language Translator can open document files such as DOC, PDF, TXT, HTML, RTF Document, srt or sub subtitle file or an AVI MP4, WMV, MKV or M4VMovie file. For using this application, only copy and paste and you will have all your information translated. Free Language Translator makes your work much easier, in addition, to translate in a fast way you can also learn new words since it has the option of translating them. The most important thing is that you can use it from different accesses and you can also get translations from your own software.

This is a program that allows you to get a great benefit if you need to work with different languages. With this application, you can right-click on the file you wish to open in Windows Explorer and select translate. You can auto-detect the language of the original text by using the context menu or the detect button from the tool strip. This tool really works correctly, I can’t say that I have something I don’t like.

One of the problems with what the Free Language Translator has is that you need a little more consistency to translate any language. Overall, this is very useful to me, because with it I can help anyone to improve pronunciation and practice. I recommend the use of this program to have it when some doubt happens with some translation.

Features of Free Language Translator for PC

Free and open source transtalor application

It has a simple and easy to use interface

It allows the translation of texts, documents, projects and complete web pages

It offers translations of more than 85 languages

It allows to translate text, voice, images or video in real time from one language to another

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Free Language Translator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.