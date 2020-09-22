LibreOffice latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. LibreOffice is a free and open source office suite like Apache OpenOffice by The Document Foundation. The suite comprises programs for word processing (Writer), the creation and editing of spreadsheets (Calc), slideshows (Impress), diagrams and drawings (Draw), working with databases (Base), and composing mathematical (Math). For everyone this appears to function without any problems. Not much needs to be said about these applications except that the usability, look and feel, and functionality are so similar with Microsoft Office.

LibreOffice has a much friendlier user interface. The Word environment looks more like the Microsoft Word. LibreOffice its very, very nice to be able to open, save and create word docs and txt files on PC Windows. To generate documents which can be forwarded via email to people wishing to open them on their PC was the main reason for getting this application. You will really like this application, especially for its ability to read and edit Word, Power Point and Excel documents for simple and easy. The main benefit of using this software is saving on the cost of operation.

LibreOffice is an open-source productivity suite that is a free alternative to small growing companies without any additional cost. This application works great and I can access my documents, with ease. You can using LibreOffice for the writer, presentations and spreadsheets. Since I’m an Microsoft Office user, there’s a learning curve in getting used to LibreOffice on. I’m impressed with the high level of functionality the developer has incorporated into the application.

LibreOffice has a lot of features, and is great for Microsoft Windows. It can match full featured desktop versions, but for that kind of document, its just easier to do it on a desktop. But when you can’t buy Microsoft Office product, this is a good substitute. I definitely recommend it to anyone who needs a document maker and editor, on the go. I recommend LibreOffice to those who are low on budget.

Features of LibreOffice

Save and open documents in ODF (Open Document File) format

Exporting ODF documents to flat XML

Import Microsoft Visio documents and Microsoft Publisher

Open the document * .docx. Docx is the standard document format for Microsoft Office 2007 applications and the latest

Save documents in PDF format

Add comments and annotations to documents

Remote control application for presentations

Collaborate through the CMIS Protocol

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Hard Disk Space

