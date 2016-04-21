FBReader for PC is a free ebook reader developed and published by FBReader.ORG Limited for Windows. This is a great electronic book reader program. FBReader can reads most common non-DRM ebook formats (except PDF) flawlessly, and the many options make it look the way you want it to look. The application has customizable fonts, background, justification, and other neat options, is great for epub. Since it not only has some great options, but it starts much faster than the other ebook application out of there. The other nice feature is that you can define the color of the font.

License: Free

Author: FBReader.ORG Limited

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FBReader for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

FBReader Overview

The application supports many popular ebook formats such as: ePub, fb2, mobi, rtf, html, plain text, and a lot of other formats. FBReader has a really good and handy plugin is the Hyperionics text to speech plugin, allow the application change text to human sound. FBReader also the ability to integrate with an offline dictionary. Basically it has all the features others had plus a few more. This is a very good e-reader for any Android, iOS, Mac OS, Linux, BlackBerry, Windows and other platforms.

Using FBReader it’s easy to turn pages in either direction with one hand. Users can also tag books by genre, for example and have a set of Favorites, in addition to sorting by either author or title in the library view. You can also customizable directories, what folders the application looks in to find ebooks or you can set it for multiple folders, including ones on your external SD card, if you have one. You can adjust the brightness easily.

I like FBReader, not only for its ease of use, but because of its range of options. Users can change where it searches for ebooks, the Day and Night settings. It has more options on font size than some other readers. Overall, FBReader is the best ebook reader application out there.

Features of FBReader for PC

Provides access to popular network libraries

Supports popular ebook formats

Highly customizable

Online storage for your electronic library

Store books in your Google Drive™ space

Organise books by authors, by series, etc

Synchronise book collection, reading positions, and bookmarks across devices

Add book from desktop computer to all your devices. Manage your library online

Easy access from web browser and from FBReader for iPhone/iPad and Android

Integration with FBReader with other platforms

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

