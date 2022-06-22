Don’t you wish your computer or laptop sound card could deliver the best possible experience, especially when it comes to lifelike and realistic sound reproduction? Then let VIA HD Audio Driver do its job to prepare your home PC or laptop to accurately recognize and fully access all the capabilities offered by your VIA audio hardware. This driver is an essential software component for providing your PC with full access to the audio hardware of your VIA motherboard. The driver integrates a high-quality digital audio filter set, which will allow your sound card to deliver many more possible methods for perfecting the audio experience.

License: Free

Author: VIA Technologies Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VIA HD Audio Driver for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

VIA HD Audio Driver Overview

The VIA HD Audio Driver for Windows includes tools for the basic setup of your sound card. With this application, you can update your sound card and driver information. You can also adjust features to the way you use them. It is 100% clean of malware, spyware, and other potentially unwanted software, adware, or similar items. Its installation and use pose absolutely no risk to your computer’s stability, performance, and security. This driver will make sure that your home computer or laptop works at its best.

This package contains the most recent driver for your VIA HD Audio device. It is highly recommended to always use the most recent driver version available. Do not forget to check with our site as often as possible in order to stay updated on the latest drivers, software, and games. Try to set a system restore point before installing a device driver. This will help if you installed the wrong driver. Problems can arise when your hardware device is too old or not supported any longer.

Overall, VIA HD Audio Driver is an all-in-one sound card driver utility. VIA HD Audio Driver is the only driver you need to get the most out of your sound card and speakers. VIA HD Audio Driver brings users a high sound quality, minimizing noise and distortion with its multifunctional circuits and digital booster, in addition to dozens of features that let you tailor every channel to different applications.

Features of VIA HD Audio Driver for PC

All-in-one driver package for VIA HD audio chips

Support for both integrated and standalone audio chips

A streamlined interface and driver installation

Enhanced stability of Windows OS

Chips Supported: VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1702S, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1705, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1708B, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1708S, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1716S, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1718S, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1802P, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1819S, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT2021, VIA HD Audio Codec VT1808S, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1812S, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1818, VIA HD Audio Codecs VT1828S

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

