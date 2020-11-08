Simplenote for PC is a note taking application developed by Simperium for Microsoft Windows. It’s the simplest way to keep notes, offers light, clean, and free. With Simplenote there is nothing to get complicated when making notes, this application can be used from your page, downloading and from any mobile device. User can take notes quickly, without distractions, without having to touch other tools. This application has managed not to complicated when taking notes in important meetings. The best thing is online sync, so that you can retrieve your notes in case phone has some problem.

License: Free

Author: Simperium

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Simplenote for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Simplenote is simple a straightforward tool that does one thing and does it good, which is taking notes efficiently and effectively. Too simple that it will automatically detect the first line of your notes as your headline or title of your notes. Quite straightforward, and no learning curve at all. Simplenote has great security so you can feel safe in that your notes are being protected. It syncs flawlessly between your devices and it has a really easy to use organization tool.

This application is really simple, you do not need any separate knowledge to use this tool. The application has the ability to make notes with text and title. This application is simple but that makes it a quick tool and comfortable to handle like default note application for Android system. Simplenote is perfect for taking quick notes at any time without having to see a large list of tool.

What I like best about Simplenote is it was designed to lessen the distractions. This is the best tool if you look for something with these features. If you want something simple easy to use syncs up across all devices and does just what it says, this is for you. I recommend this application for users looking for something fast, simple and uncomplicated.

Features of Simplenote for PC

Simplenote is an easy way to keep notes

Your notes stay in sync with all of your devices

Experience is all about speed and efficiency

Them instantly and keep them organized

The best way to learn about Simplenote is to try it

Start accessing your notes everywhere

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

