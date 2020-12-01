VeraCrypt for PC is a free and open source encryption developed and published by IDRIX. It’s available free of charge and supports many operating systems, so implementing it is effortless. It will helps you to safely and effectively encrypt and archive your key digital files and properties. VeraCrypt assists users in encrypting particular partitions of hard drive, files, forlder, as well as portable devices. Besides, encrypting USB drive with powerful encryption allows users to transfer documents between workplace, place of residence and clients securely. It even enables you to combine Hash algorithms with the capacity to use safety tokens and smart cards.

License: Free

Author: IDRIX

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VeraCrypt for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

VeraCrypt is an exceptional technology that enables you to encrypt files for storage. Users also are provided with a chance of encrypting the device’s partition. It also has several encoding techniques to choose from, and collectively provides users the capacity to build a hidden partition. The configuration of this application is quite difficult, and understanding the tool needs a lot of time. But, there are many web based tutorials about how to deploy and use the device.

A software encryption software helps you to decrypt your computer drive. So that if someone hacks your device, they won’t be able to reach your filesYou may also build an encrypted folder with your private files that you can save on your thumb drive, internet, or phone. But, to use the application requires some knowledge and experience in tech, so some skill is necessary, especially if you face some issues.

VeraCrypt absolutely free and open source and straightforward to use. VeraCrypt is free, but users are encouraged to contribute to continuing the project going. Overall, VeraCrypt is the best choice enables users to safely pass confidential information between the workplace and house.

Features of VeraCrypt for PC

Creates a virtual encrypted disk within a file and mounts it as a real disk

Encrypts an entire partition or storage device such as USB flash drive or hard drive

Encrypts a partition or drive

Encryption is automatic, real-time

Parallelization and pipelining allow data to be read and written

Encryption can be hardware-accelerated

Provides plausible deniability

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. VeraCrypt is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.