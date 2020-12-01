VeraCrypt Portable for PC version is a free open source disk encryption software for Windows developed by IDRIX. This is an excellent software that enables you to encrypt documents, folders and also storage. It has technology that enables you to encrypt your data and protect from other people. One of best features and benefits is the ability to encrypt an infinite range of drives or portable devices. It also enables users to safely pass confidential information between the workplace and house. It also provides users with the power to make a hidden partition that is incredibly helpful.

License: Free

Author: IDRIX

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: VeraCrypt Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

VeraCrypt is created for individuals, who want to improve their security and encrypt drives, that is an excellent security layer against. It offers to store confidential data securely and protect the information against unwanted manual access. Most major benefit is that VeraCrypt provides it high quaity services free of charge. The application supports the most common systems such as Micrsoft Windows, Linux or Mac OS, as well as portable devices.

The configuration of this application is difficult, and understanding the device needs a lot of moment but you can learn with begginer tutorials on official website. There are also several web-based tutorials on how to deploy and use the software. But, the most notable problem of Veracrypt is an obsolete structure that leaves the graphics user interface untransparent, so it can be difficult to find specific features.

When you are searching for technology that allows you to encrypt your information and safeguard it against unauthorized manual entry, you may consider downloading the application right now. If you need transfer sensitive files between your workplace and place of residence, you can try this application. If you don’t need multiplatform support, you can try Microsoft BitLocker.

Features of VeraCrypt Portable for PC

Creates a virtual encrypted disk within a file and mounts it as a real disk

Encrypts an entire partition or storage device such as USB flash drive or hard drive

Encrypts a partition or drive

Encryption is automatic, real-time

Parallelization and pipelining allow data to be read and written

Encryption can be hardware-accelerated

Provides plausible deniability

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

