Do you want to learn to edit photos or images on your computer or smartphone? try this software and do what you want. Pixlr for PC is a online photo editor for Microsoft Windows developed by Inmagine Lab Pte Ltd. Like Adobe Photoshop and Photopea, this application is very easy to use and it contains most of the professional editing tools. Pixlr is an excellent substitute for complex photo editing tools like Photoshop for the person without much technical photo editing experience. The application offers the simplest way of navigating through photo filters to select. Though it is user friendly application for even new users, users cannot add multiple collaborators to work on a single design as other graphic designing software has.

License: Free

Author: Inmagine Lab Pte Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Pixlr for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Pixlr is a very good photo editor with so many cool effects, its also free. It’s easy to use, the application is part of a creative ecosystem on a mission to make design easy for everyone. It has the huge range of filters, scenes, image blurring tools that make it fun to play around with your photos. The features including: Open most image like PSD (Photoshop), PXD, JPEG, PNG, Perfect for quick, playful photo edits, One-click to add artistic effects to photos, Classic desktop UI, Selection tools, Cut, copy, paste selections, Fill and Gradient tool, Sponge / Color tool, Advanced color picker, More tools, more control.

The interface of the application is very easy to understand, Pixlr offers a wide variety of filters and effects are available. With Pixlr user can do things on the go from the phone and complete them later on on computer or tablet. You can use Pixlr photo editor for many other things like editing instagram pictures, facebook photo, pinterest pictures, twitter picture, your project photos, client photos, family photos and more. The density of the contrast and brightness ratios are amazing, photo or picture colours can be easily changed.

Pixlr for Windows has been a helpful online photo editing and designing tool that can access either from computer or mobile devices anytime while being on the internet and offline mode. If you can, I would suggest you use the web version instead because it has more features, can take bigger files, and has more hidden ads. Overall, It is really easy to use, and I would recommend this for anyone who does not have photo editing experience.

Features of Pixlr for PC

Modern photo editing for quick edits, and beginners

Open most image like PSD (Photoshop), PXD, JPEG, PNG

Most tools in a few sections

Perfect for quick, playful photo edits

One-click to add artistic effects to photos

Classic desktop UI

Selection tools

Cut, copy, paste selections

Cut, copy, paste selections Fill and Gradient tool

Sponge / Color tool

Advanced color picker

More tools, more control

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Pixlr app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Pixlr.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Pixlr APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Pixlr.

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Pixlr is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.