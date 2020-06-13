FreePDF offline installer download free setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Do you want to easily edit PDF files, change the format, insert images, or just read PDFs? You should try FreePDF. FreePDF is a free PDF viewer and editor developed and published by SoftMaker for Windows. This program has a simple interface, similar to many popular editing programs and office suites. FreePDF offers many best features such as: editing PDF documents, combining PDF documents, removing pages etc. It is very easy to organize the pages in the editor, just drag and drop the pages wherever you want. The application can make the loading of editing faster. Also can reduce the pricing a bit more to make it competitive with Adobe Reader Pro and Foxit Phantom PDF editor.

License: Free

Author: SoftMaker

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FreePDF

File Size:

The layout and usability is clean like premium PDF editor out of there on Windows and it’s the best alternative available. FreePDF allows you to have much faster knowledge and know very well where everything is located. You can get professional options by use this application for free, without pay. Converting PDF to a PNG or BMP image file is sometimes a bit frustrating, but with FreePDF everything is easy. Among the creative programs and PDF editors in the world, you always want to find the one that has more value for your money, this is the best.

FreePDF has nearly all the features and tools offered by similar products but for free. With this application you can create, edit, view, print and annotate PDF files for free no paid. You can also change the order of pages in a PDF. You can also add new pages or delete existing ones. This is also a great PDF viewer like Adobe Reader and Foxit Reader, that lets you review and annotate PDF files quickly and conveniently. It downloaded easily and worked flawlessly.

The ability to convert a .doc file into a PDF document, .jpg to PDF document and etc just as good as Adobe Pro. This application had a little bit of learning time but has been a lifesaver for work. Overall, it is fairly user friendly for basic functions. In short it is a good program that can do the job but it need to improve.

Features of FreePDF

Create, edit, view, print and annotate PDF files

Insert images and drawings

Rearrange text boxes and images

Design PDF files the way you want

Move or remove text, images and other objects as you like

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

