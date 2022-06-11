Logitech is a company that provides computer accessories for people to use. Logitech Gaming Software is one of the many products that they offer. If you need your gear to be as personalized as you are, Logitech Gaming Software lets you create and customize your Logitech G gaming mouse, keyboard, headset, and select wheels. Create profiles for the games you play the most and program more actions to your mouse’s buttons and axes. Not only can LGS give your gear a boost on games, but it also adds support for new games as they become available by providing updates that are easy to install.

Logitech Gaming Software Overview

Logitech Gaming Software gives you an unmatched level of control over your gaming experience, but that’s only half the story. With Logitech G gaming surfaces, you can register up to five different custom game settings for your favorite games, and then upload them onto the mouse, keyboard, or mousepad. The lighted quadrant on the mouse indicates which one you have selected. In other words, you can instantly switch between five preprogrammed game profiles using the buttons on the mouse and never touch the software. It’s like having a series of mice programmed by different users on one device.

This is the best software for gamers who want to customize, connect and control their Logitech gaming peripherals. Whether you’re looking for a simple but powerful product without all the complicated buttons or an advanced gaming mouse with 12 programmable buttons and 30 customizable commands, Logitech Gaming Software has a solution for you.

The Logitech Gaming Software is designed to work alongside your favorite games and entertainment, no matter where you are. The software provides extra functionality for Logitech G devices like assigning profiles and macros and customizing button commands.

Features of Logitech Gaming Software for PC

Lighting settings

Battery settings

Surface tuning

Input analysis

Lets you save profiles on-board

On-computer or with automatic game detection

Set what each mouse button does

You can choose to re-map to another mouse click, and keyboard stroke or a recorded macro

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

